GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Obituary

Updated - August 29, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 06:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

MADURAI

K.S. Narayanaswamy, 88, who was the first secretary of Madurai District Cricket Association and first secretary of Madurai District Badminton Association, passed away on Thursday.

A chartered accountant, he was a senior partner with Sundaram and Srinivasan firm in Madurai. For several years, he was also associated with Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam and Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Vidyalayam, an institution established by the House of TVS in Madurai. He died in a private hospital due to age-related ailment and the last rites were performed in Madurai. He leaves behind his son, daughter and grandchildren.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.