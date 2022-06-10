Oath taken against child labour

Staff Reporter June 10, 2022 19:49 IST

Collector S. Visakan presided over an oath taking event, ahead of World Day Against Child labour on June 12, here on Friday.

The officials vowed to refrain from employing children under the age of 14 for any kind of manual labour. They vowed to encourage children to go to schools and contribute their part in making the State free from child labourers.

PA (General) to Collector R. Amarnath was present.

Similar oath-taking ceremony, led by Collector K. V. Muralidharan, was held in Theni.

A press release said that those employing children in shops, factories and hotels would be slapped with a fine and necessary action would be taken against them. Parents should not make children work but support them to study well and come up in life.

District Revenue Officer T. Subramanian, PA (General) to Collector K Anbazhagan were present.