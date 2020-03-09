O Raja elected Aavin chairman

THENI
O Raja, the younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was unanimously elected as chairman of Aavin here on Monday.
According to the officials, for 17 posts in the Aavin, 22 persons had filed nominations. Upon scrutiny, three papers were rejected and two of them withdrew their applications. Hence, all the 17 persons were elected unopposed as members.
Under such circumstances, Mr. Raja and Chellamuthu filed papers for the post of chairman and vice-chairman. As there were no other contestants, the election officer Navaraj declared them elected.
At a swearing-in ceremony held at a private kalyana mandapam, a large number of AIADMK functionaries from the district offered felicitation to Mr. Raja. Aavin General Manager Rajakumar presided.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.