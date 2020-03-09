O Raja elected Aavin chairman

THENI

O Raja, the younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was unanimously elected as chairman of Aavin here on Monday.

According to the officials, for 17 posts in the Aavin, 22 persons had filed nominations. Upon scrutiny, three papers were rejected and two of them withdrew their applications. Hence, all the 17 persons were elected unopposed as members.

Under such circumstances, Mr. Raja and Chellamuthu filed papers for the post of chairman and vice-chairman. As there were no other contestants, the election officer Navaraj declared them elected.

At a swearing-in ceremony held at a private kalyana mandapam, a large number of AIADMK functionaries from the district offered felicitation to Mr. Raja. Aavin General Manager Rajakumar presided.