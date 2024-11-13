O. Raja and others acquitted in abetment of suicide case

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Dindigul on Wednesday acquitted O. Raja, brother of former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, and others in the case of the abetment of suicide of a temple priest belonging to a Scheduled Caste in Theni district in 2012.

Sessions Judge A. Muraleetharan acquitted Mr. Raja, Manimaran, Loganathan, Sivakumar, Gnanam and Saravanan. Former Tenkarai town panchayat chairman Pandi, who was also an accused in the case, died during the pendency of the trial.

The case of the prosecution was that S. Nagamuthu of T. Kallupatti, belonging to a Scheduled Caste, worked as a priest in Sri Kailasanathar hill temple in Periyakulam in Theni district. He died by suicide in 2012 after he was allegedly subjected to harassment. He had named the accused in the suicide note and said that they were the reason behind the decision.

Following a petition filed by N. Subburaj, father of Nagamuthu, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court transferred the trial in the case to Dindigul court from Theni court. It was alleged that Raja and his accomplices had humiliated Nagamuthu for serving as a temple priest. Subburaj had filed the petition apprehending that the accused might influence the trial in Theni district.

Addressing media persons after the judgment was pronounced by the Special Court, Special Public Prosecutor B. Mohan said that an appeal will be filed against the acquittal.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050) and Speak2Us mental health helpline 9375493754.)