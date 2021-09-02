O. Panneerselvam’s wife cremated

Leaders from various parties condoled Vijayalakshmi’s death

P. Vijayalakshmi, 66, wife of former Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam, was cremated in Periyakulam here on Thursday. Her body was brought from Chennai where she died in a hospital.

Joining the family members, leaders from various political parties condoled her death. Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, several former ministers and senior AIADMK functionaries, AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, DMDK leader Vijayakanth’s son Vijaya Prabhakaran, BJP State president K.Annamalai and others paid their last respects.

State Finance Minister P.T.R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Cooperation Minister I. Periasami, cine director Bharathiraja, Theni Collector K.V. Muralidharan, AIADMK MLAs, MPs and former MPs from various political outfits mourned her death and placed wreaths.

Vijayalakshmi died due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning.

Stampede averted

As a large number of people had come to pay their last respects, the police were unable to regulate the crowd. The residence of Mr. Panneerselvam is situated on South Agraharam, a narrow lane. At one point, the situation looked like a free-for-all and a stampede was averted by the police and the party volunteers.

Mr. Palaniswami and a few others had a tough time reaching the place.

At 1.30 p.m., the body was taken in a procession from the residence to the municipality’s cremation ground. Mr. Panneerselvam’s elder son and Theni MP O.P. Raveendranath performed the last rites.