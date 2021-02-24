Nutritious programme for girl children launched

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver gives away a free nutritious kit to a child at Annai Sandhiya Anganwadi at Devipattinam in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday.

24 February 2021 19:40 IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

In an effort to boost up the undernourished children, the district administration has embarked upon a novel programme for the girl children with the fund support of the Kalpakkam Atomic Energy, said Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver here on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Collector said that the district officials had been giving awareness talks and educating the young mothers to add nutritive value along with the meals. A recent screening of the children under different age group data showed that they were undernourished. In this sense, the children are underweight and as they grow, they may encounter other issues.

Hence, it was proposed to monitor the girl children through the Anganwadi centres with the active support of the ICDS officials and others. Initially, children from 0-5 years were focussed for the nutritious programme, Mr. Ponraj said and added that the Kalpakkam Atomic Energy, under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity, readily agreed to provide funds.

Every month, the district administration has proposed to feed 200 girl children with a nutritious kit, which would have dates, peanut candy, sesame candy, health mix and among others. On a weekly basis, the anganwadi workers and coordinators would monitor the progress. The girl children would be taught about the nuances of being healthy and the need to be fit physically and mentally, he added.

Under the CSR activity, the district administration would receive ₹ 1.80 lakh on a month-on-month for the children. Funds were no constraint for the programme, they added.

Inaugurating the programme at the Annai Sandhya Anganwadi Centre, Devipattinam, the Collector appealed to the young mothers to feed protein, minerals and green vegetables for the children along with the meal and also give them the supplement nutritious kit regularly.

Additional Collector and District Rural Development Agency Project Director M Pradeep Kumar and other officers from the ICDS participated in the function.