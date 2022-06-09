Nutritious meal workers 

THOOTHUKUDI

Nutritious meal scheme workers took out a rally here on Thursday to highlight their demand for making them as government employees.

Led by Bagyaseeli, district president of Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Scheme Workers’ Association, they took out the rally from Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association building on Palayamkottai Road and campaigned in support of their demands at several places of Thoothukudi. Thoothukudi district president of Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association Murugan flagged off the rally in which commercial taxes employees’ union district president Shankar spoke.

The rallyists said the DMK, as promised during the election campaign by party president and present Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, should make the nutritious meal scheme workers as government employees and fix appropriate pay scale besides ensuring decent pension for them. While ₹ 5 lakh should be given to the nutritious meal scheme workers on retirement, ₹ 3 lakh should be given to the cooks.

“We’re organising our State-level conference in Tiruchi on June 10 and will organise similar rallies in all district headquarters on July 15. A rally seeking justice from the Chief Minister will be held on August 30. Since the DMK has made this poll promise and we backed the party in the Assembly polls, we just urge the party to fulfil its promise,” he said.