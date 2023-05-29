May 29, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of the Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees Association on Monday staged a demonstration at the Madurai Collectorate urging the State government to fulfil their demands.

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme is being implemented in government schools. It is being organised through the women’s Self Help Groups. The association members said that the scheme should be implemented through the nutritious meal workers. They also demanded better pay, better pension, regularisation of jobs and filling up of vacancies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.