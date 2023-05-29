ADVERTISEMENT

Nutritious meal workers stage demonstration

May 29, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Nutritious Employees Association members staging a protest at Madurai Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Members of the Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees Association on Monday staged a demonstration at the Madurai Collectorate urging the State government to fulfil their demands.

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme is being implemented in government schools. It is being organised through the women’s Self Help Groups. The association members said that the scheme should be implemented through the nutritious meal workers. They also demanded better pay, better pension, regularisation of jobs and filling up of vacancies.

