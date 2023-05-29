HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nutritious meal workers stage demonstration

May 29, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Nutritious Employees Association members staging a protest at Madurai Collectorate on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Nutritious Employees Association members staging a protest at Madurai Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Members of the Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees Association on Monday staged a demonstration at the Madurai Collectorate urging the State government to fulfil their demands.

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme is being implemented in government schools. It is being organised through the women’s Self Help Groups. The association members said that the scheme should be implemented through the nutritious meal workers. They also demanded better pay, better pension, regularisation of jobs and filling up of vacancies.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.