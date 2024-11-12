ADVERTISEMENT

Nutritious meal employees observe fast demanding job permanency

Published - November 12, 2024 08:35 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees’ Association observe fast in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Members of Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees Association observed a one-day fast at Palanganatham here on Tuesday to press their long-pending demand of being made permanent employees.

Without job permanency, they could not avail themselves of the basic employment benefits enjoyed by other government employees, the Association members said.

As they were deprived of all benefits throughout their employment period, they would hardly be left with any savings at the time of retirement. As a measure of compensation, the government should provide them ₹5 lakh on the day of retirement, said P. Chandrapandi, district secretary of the Association.

Further, their monthly pension amount should be increased from ₹2,000 to ₹9,000. “As per rules governing Dearness Allowance, the pension amount should be increased for the pensioners,” Mr. Chandrapandi added.

As the State government was keen on implementing the breakfast scheme in all the schools, nutritious meal employees should be utilised for that programme too, he noted.

“More than 60,000 existing vacancies in this post should be filled early for the benefit of students. Since many schools do not have nutritious meal employees, the existing staff in addition to their schools have to manage the other schools too. There is no monetary benefit for the additional duty,” Mr. Chandrapandi added.

