 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nutritious meal employees observe fast demanding job permanency

Published - November 12, 2024 08:35 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees’ Association observe fast in Madurai on Tuesday.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees’ Association observe fast in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Members of Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees Association observed a one-day fast at Palanganatham here on Tuesday to press their long-pending demand of being made permanent employees.

Without job permanency, they could not avail themselves of the basic employment benefits enjoyed by other government employees, the Association members said.

As they were deprived of all benefits throughout their employment period, they would hardly be left with any savings at the time of retirement. As a measure of compensation, the government should provide them ₹5 lakh on the day of retirement, said P. Chandrapandi, district secretary of the Association.

Further, their monthly pension amount should be increased from ₹2,000 to ₹9,000. “As per rules governing Dearness Allowance, the pension amount should be increased for the pensioners,” Mr. Chandrapandi added.

As the State government was keen on implementing the breakfast scheme in all the schools, nutritious meal employees should be utilised for that programme too, he noted.

“More than 60,000 existing vacancies in this post should be filled early for the benefit of students. Since many schools do not have nutritious meal employees, the existing staff in addition to their schools have to manage the other schools too. There is no monetary benefit for the additional duty,” Mr. Chandrapandi added.

Published - November 12, 2024 08:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.