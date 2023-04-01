ADVERTISEMENT

Nutritious meal and anganwadi workers stage demonstration

April 01, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Nutritious meal and anganwadi workers stage blindfold protest in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

With their eyes blindfolded, members of the Confederation of Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal and Anganwadi Workers’ Association staged a demonstration in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

 The protestors said the retired nutritious meal and anganwadi workers should be given a pension of ₹6,750 a month and 50% of the vacancies in all government departments should be reserved for the nutritious meal and anganwadi workers based on their educational qualification and seniority. They should be given timescale on appointment in the government departments.

 The breakfast scheme introduced for the government school children should be executed through nutritious meal scheme workers, they added.

 Similar agitations were organised in Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Nagercoil.

CONNECT WITH US