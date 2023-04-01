HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nutritious meal and anganwadi workers stage demonstration

April 01, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Nutritious meal and anganwadi workers stage blindfold protest in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

Nutritious meal and anganwadi workers stage blindfold protest in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

With their eyes blindfolded, members of the Confederation of Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal and Anganwadi Workers’ Association staged a demonstration in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

 The protestors said the retired nutritious meal and anganwadi workers should be given a pension of ₹6,750 a month and 50% of the vacancies in all government departments should be reserved for the nutritious meal and anganwadi workers based on their educational qualification and seniority. They should be given timescale on appointment in the government departments.

 The breakfast scheme introduced for the government school children should be executed through nutritious meal scheme workers, they added.

 Similar agitations were organised in Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Nagercoil.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.