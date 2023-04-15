ADVERTISEMENT

Nutritious food essential for healthy pregnancy, says Minister

April 15, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Rural Development  I. Periyasamy takes part in a ‘Samudhaya Valaikappu’ function held at Sempatti near Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Nutritious intake is very essential for a healthy pregnancy, said Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy here on Saturday.

He was speaking at the ‘Samudhaya Valaikappu’ or community baby shower ceremony held at Sempatti in Athoor Assembly Constituency and Sriramapuram panchayat in Reddiarchatram panchayat union near here.

The event, in which 400 expectant mothers were presented ‘seer’ or gifts, was organised by the Integrated Child Development Programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event, the Minister said that the ceremony felt like a family event and reiterated the tradition of visiting pregnant mothers with a handful of healthy food and snacks.

He wished the expectant mothers a happy and healthy pregnancy and life and urged them to eat nutritious food.

The Minister also distributed nutrition kits to four pregnant mothers on behalf of the Department of Health at a function held at Sriramapuram.

Dindigul Revenue Divisional Officer K. Premkumar, District Panchayat Chairperson Bhaskaran, ICDS Project Director Poongodi and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US