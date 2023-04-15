HamberMenu
Nutritious food essential for healthy pregnancy, says Minister

April 15, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Rural Development  I. Periyasamy takes part in a ‘Samudhaya Valaikappu’ function held at Sempatti near Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Nutritious intake is very essential for a healthy pregnancy, said Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy here on Saturday.

He was speaking at the ‘Samudhaya Valaikappu’ or community baby shower ceremony held at Sempatti in Athoor Assembly Constituency and Sriramapuram panchayat in Reddiarchatram panchayat union near here.

The event, in which 400 expectant mothers were presented ‘seer’ or gifts, was organised by the Integrated Child Development Programme.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said that the ceremony felt like a family event and reiterated the tradition of visiting pregnant mothers with a handful of healthy food and snacks.

He wished the expectant mothers a happy and healthy pregnancy and life and urged them to eat nutritious food.

The Minister also distributed nutrition kits to four pregnant mothers on behalf of the Department of Health at a function held at Sriramapuram.

Dindigul Revenue Divisional Officer K. Premkumar, District Panchayat Chairperson Bhaskaran, ICDS Project Director Poongodi and others were present.

