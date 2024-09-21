GIFT a SubscriptionGift
 ‘Nutrition Month’ celebrations begin in Thoothukudi

Published - September 21, 2024 06:21 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan distributes prizes at the launch of ‘Nutrition Month’ in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan distributes prizes at the launch of ‘Nutrition Month’ in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The district-level ‘Nutrition Month’ celebrations began here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the event, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan said the Integrated Child Development Scheme workers had been trained well in pre- and post-maternity care and, hence, the feeding mothers should make use of their skills during pregnancy and after delivery. The pregnant and feeding mothers should carefully follow the instructions of the workers for safe delivery and baby care.

Since the child’s growth and brain development would be based on the feeding mother’s help, they should take healthy food and feed the babies at least up to six months. After six months, the babies should be given rice with ghee, greens, dhal, potato and millets.

“If you want your babies to be healthy and intelligent, the first 1,000 days are crucial and, hence, the babies should be given nutritious food being prescribed by the Integrated Child Development Scheme workers,” Ms. Geetha said.

The Minister honoured the winners of rangoli and cookery competitions conducted as part of the celebration.

Collector K. Elambahavath and Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan were present.

