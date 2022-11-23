Nursing student falls from terrace of hostel building

November 23, 2022 10:03 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - THENI

A nursing student sustained fracture in her leg after falling from the terrace of the second floor of her college hostel building at Kailasapatti under Thenkarai police station limits in Theni district on Wednesday.

According to the police, the woman was rushed to Periyakulam Government Hospital. Based on the complaint filed by the hostel warden, the police have booked the 24-year-old woman for attempting to end her life.

The police said the woman did not like to continue her stay in the hostel and hence took the extreme step.

