Nursing student falls from college building

February 21, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old nursing student jumped off the third floor of a private college building in Oddanchatram on Tuesday morning. Police said the girl was rushed to a private hospital.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, who inspected the spot, said the girl took the extreme step since she was “cornered” by her roommates over some issue. “The girl had been under stress for the past few days. The college administration had assured to re-allocate hostel rooms, but still she resorted to this step,” he said.

The SP and Judicial Magistrate S. Selva Mageswari visited the girl at the hospital. The police said she was to undergo a few surgeries and was currently in a critical condition. Oddanchatram police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

CONNECT WITH US