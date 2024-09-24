ADVERTISEMENT

Nursing college student’s complaint was false, say Dindigul police

Published - September 24, 2024 08:16 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police A. Pradeep addressing media in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

The nursing college student’s complaint that she was kidnapped and allegedly sexually abused by a gang was found to be false, said Superintendent of Police A. Pradeep here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that investigations revealed that the victim had boarded a bus from Theni to Dindigul and that she was not kidnapped as claimed.

Medical examinations by the team of doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital also pointed that the girl was not abused physically.

A doctor at the hospital said that the victim appeared to be in a state of depression and could be due to domestic issues. “We are giving her counselling right now,” the doctor added.

Following a complaint, the All Woman Police Station in Dindigul registered a case. The girl’s phone was examined and also the CCTV footage was being checked at all locations. The bus driver and conductor too had informed about the girl boarding the bus and alighting at Dindigul, an investigation officer said.

