June 14, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Madurai

Nurses recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) on Wednesday staged a demonstration urging the State government to fulfil their various demands. Some of the demands of the nurses included consolidated pay, hike in salary, to ensure that the salary was disbursed on the first day of the month itself and payment of arrears and allowances. They also sought service regularisation and filling up of vacancies.