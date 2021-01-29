Nurses seek better pay

Wearing black badges, nurses of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital staged a demonstration to highlight their charter of demands.
Led by Manikandan, president of Tamil Nadu Government Nurses’ Association, the nurses raised slogans to highlight their demands. They said the State government should fix the pay scale and other perks on a par with their counterparts in Central government Hospitals and give five-stage promotion for nurses as being given by the Union government. The State government, as promised, should give one-month salary as incentive for their work during COVID-19 outbreak. Families of the nurses who succumbed to COVID-19 after contracting the virus while treating the patients should be compensated adequately. Moreover, a member of the affected family should be given government employment.
Services of nurses who had beene serving for more than six years on consolidated pay should be regularised. Moreover, the system of giving consolidated pay should be abolished. With the number of patients coming to the government hospitals increasing sharply, the number of nurses should be increased commensurately.
As the nurses returned to duty after staging the demonstration, the functioning of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital was not affected.
