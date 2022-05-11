Nurses of Urban Primary Health Centre stage protest in Madurai

Members of Corporation and Municipal Nurses Association stage a demonstration at the Collectorate in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Nurses attached to the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in the city staged a protest on the premises of the District Collectorate demanding a hike in salary, among other demands, on Wednesday.

The protest was led by M. Panchavarnam, Madurai Corporation Urban Health Nurse and Sector Health Nurse Association president.

“The workload is heavy, especially computerisation of data that falls under our work area. This reduces the time we spend attending patients. We demand a data operator. How do they expect nurses who are above the age of 55 to keep up with digitisation?” she said.

“Nurses attached to UHN and Sector Health Nurses working in Corporation and municipality have not been given promotion, so many nurses retire from the same post in which they had joined years ago,” she added.

Also, they demanded an increment in salary for nurses who have completed services of 30 years under super grade.

The nurses also demanded uniform allowances to be sanctioned to those working in Urban Primary Health Centres which has not been sanctioned for five years which is ₹1,000 for each nurse. They also demanded ₹2,000 for the same similar to what is paid to Village Health Nurses.

Their charter of demands included that they must be paid COVID-19 incentive for their devoted work during the pandemic.

They also demanded filling up of vacancies.

Association vice-president S. Parameshwari, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association, K. Needhiraja and others were present.