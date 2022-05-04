Nurses hold protest in Madurai demanding regularisation of services

Nurses recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) on Wednesday staged a protest at the District Collectorate demanding that the State government regularise their services.

Fifty members of Tamil Nadu MRB Nurses’ Empowerment Association (TNNEA) staged the protest headed by D. Raji, president, TNNEA, who said the State government had recruited 18,000 nurses through MRB since 2015.

Citing zero vacancies in government hospitals, many nurses were being retained as contract workers even after seven years of service. Under the norms of the Tamil Nadu Health Department, they should have been absorbed under the regular timescale after working on contract for two years, she said.

According to the protesters, in a report released by the government think tank, NITI Aayog in 2021, the Health Department of Tamil Nadu stood first in health services in the country. In contrast, the report by Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) in 2022 stated that the census of nurses in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.48% thereby pushing the State to 28th position on its list.

The nurses demanded that the State government implement the poll promise within the current Assembly session.