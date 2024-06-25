GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nurses from rural areas want their work nature improved

They demand that they be relieved from non-essential tasks such as family register data management and online registrations as they are an extra burden on them

Published - June 25, 2024 07:38 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Members of VHN/SHN/CHN Joint Action Committee staging a protest at Madurai Collectorate on Tuesday.

Members of VHN/SHN/CHN Joint Action Committee staging a protest at Madurai Collectorate on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Members of Village/ Sector/ Community Health Nurses Joint Action Committee submitted a petition to District Collector M.S. Sangeetha on Tuesday highlighting the issues impacting healthcare professionals in Tamil Nadu.

The nurses, mostly women, who were crucial to rural healthcare, faced significant challenges despite the government’s initiatives aimed at promoting women’s welfare and their work nature, they said.

The committee, in its petition, emphasised the challenges faced by the nurses in their fieldwork due to insufficient essential equipment such as laptops and BP monitor, which were essential for tasks like data entry and health check-up.

They also demanded that they be relieved from non-essential tasks such as family register data management and online registrations as they were an extra burden on them in addition to rendering healthcare service to the public.

District Coordinator of the committee Pandiammal said over 3,000 sub-centre positions remained vacant for more than three years, which led to increased work pressure for the workers.

The committee sought immediate appointment of trained Village Health Nurses (VHNs) in those vacant positions to reduce the workload. “With the establishment of new sub-centres, the committee advocates deployment of trained VHNs to address critical maternal and child health needs, which would further enhance healthcare access in rural areas.” she added.

Ms. Pandiammal said the inadequate training had resulted in challenges for healthcare personnel in effectively delivering their service.

She stressed the immediate need for thorough training in the updated MRMBS Public Health Programme for the nurses to ensure smooth integration and operation.

She said, “Although the server for Picme 3.0 Version used for pregnancy and infant cohort monitoring and evaluation is not completely fixed, review meetings are being held, imposing a lot of pressure on female workers.”

The government’s attention to these issues would not only support women’s health initiatives but also strengthen overall healthcare delivery in rural communities, she added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.