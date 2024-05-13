ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nurses dispense much more than patient care’

Published - May 13, 2024 09:13 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai, Tamil Nadu, 13/05/2024. Nurses and doctors while sharing their views during the International Nurses Day celebration at Dhan Foundation in Madurai on Monday..Photo: Moorthy.G/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

In recognition of the vital role nurses played in rendering essential health services, Dhan Foundation celebrated International Nurses Day here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

 “It is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale who pioneered modern nursing,” said R. Rajapandian, Chief Executive Officer, SUHAM Trust, during a round tabkle discussion of nurses and doctors.

Nursing is not only about taking care of people as good health of people leads to economic and societal development. Starting from cholera to the recent COVID-19 pandemics, nurses played an indispensable role, said Dr. Subashini of SUHAM Speciality Hospital, Madurai.  Despite working under demanding conditions, they never fail to provide compassion and care to the patients. Their nature of work could easily take a toll on their physical and mental well-being, still they serve the patients with care, she said.  

Nurses working in rural areas shared their work experience at the function. Mr. Rajapandian said that since many of these nurses work in rural areas, they have limited exposure and skills to treat the various types of cases. If they were trained in a proper way, it will be of much help during pandemics and emergencies,” he said.  In addition to training them in treating patients, they ought to be trained in palliative care and to give counselling to patients, in tune with the present needs, Mr. Rajapandian added.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US