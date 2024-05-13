GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Nurses dispense much more than patient care’

Published - May 13, 2024 09:13 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Madurai, Tamil Nadu, 13/05/2024. Nurses and doctors while sharing their views during the International Nurses Day celebration at Dhan Foundation in Madurai on Monday..Photo: Moorthy.G/ The Hindu

Madurai, Tamil Nadu, 13/05/2024. Nurses and doctors while sharing their views during the International Nurses Day celebration at Dhan Foundation in Madurai on Monday..Photo: Moorthy.G/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

In recognition of the vital role nurses played in rendering essential health services, Dhan Foundation celebrated International Nurses Day here on Monday.

 “It is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale who pioneered modern nursing,” said R. Rajapandian, Chief Executive Officer, SUHAM Trust, during a round tabkle discussion of nurses and doctors.

Nursing is not only about taking care of people as good health of people leads to economic and societal development. Starting from cholera to the recent COVID-19 pandemics, nurses played an indispensable role, said Dr. Subashini of SUHAM Speciality Hospital, Madurai.  Despite working under demanding conditions, they never fail to provide compassion and care to the patients. Their nature of work could easily take a toll on their physical and mental well-being, still they serve the patients with care, she said.  

Nurses working in rural areas shared their work experience at the function. Mr. Rajapandian said that since many of these nurses work in rural areas, they have limited exposure and skills to treat the various types of cases. If they were trained in a proper way, it will be of much help during pandemics and emergencies,” he said.  In addition to training them in treating patients, they ought to be trained in palliative care and to give counselling to patients, in tune with the present needs, Mr. Rajapandian added.  

