Nurses demand expedited counselling process for promotion

February 19, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Tamil Nadu Government All Nurses Association stage a demonstration in Madurai on Monday.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government All Nurses Association stage a demonstration in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Tamil Nadu Government All Nurses Association members, as part of a State-wide protest, held a demonstration in Madurai on Monday, demanding that the counselling process for nurses be expedited. 

Association president S. Palpandian said the counselling for nurses had not been conducted since 2022 and, hence, many eligible nurses retired as staff nurses without being promoted to nursing superintendent grade – 2 posts.  

“For nurses, we have only two promotions - nursing superintendent grade – 2 and nursing superintendent grade – 1. Even though the salary difference among these posts is not much, the nature of the job differs entirely from one post to the other,“ he added.  

With experience, the nurses should be promoted to meet their standards, but without any promotions the eligible nurses would have to work with the freshers who join as staff nurses.  

As the counselling was not conducted for more than four years, about 600 nurses were affected. In addition to this, due to no available vacancies, the contract workers who joined the work about three years ago with minimum salary were not made permanent yet, Mr. Palpandian said.  

