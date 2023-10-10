Nurse arrested for cheating in Dindigul

October 10, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A 56-year-old nurse, Shanti Mary, wife of Selvaraj of Muthazhagupatti South Street in Dindigul, was arrested in Dindigul on Tuesday on charges of cheating people after promising to get them government jobs.

Following a complaint from Arockiadass (55) of Arockiamatha Street, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran directed the District Crime Bureau police to register a case. It was revealed that the accused, a nurse in Oddanchatram ESI Hospital ,had received ₹3 lakh from the complainant assuring that she would get a job for his son in the Health Department. She had collected over ₹12 lakh from few other people in the same fashion.

₹1.5 lakh seized

In a raid conducted by sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in the Dindigul Highways Divisional Engineer’s office in Pandian Nagar, the police seized ₹1.5 lakh unaccounted money from an almirah. Following specific inputs, the police, led by DSP Nagarajan, checked the premises for over three hours.