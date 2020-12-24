Number plate recognition cameras installed in city

Now, police will keep tabs on movement of vehicles

Madurai

Madurai

City Police have installed automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at all the entry points to Madurai and at important junctions inside the city to keep tabs on movement of vehicles.

The high-resolution cameras will automatically capture the images of number plates of all the vehicles when they cross the point where they have been installed. Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha commissioned the facility installed at Teppakulam junction on Thursday. He said that by employing the new technology, the police could monitor movement of suspicious vehicles, prevent crimes and also pursue investigation of cases where vehicles were involved.

Besides, the police could track and trace vehicles involved in hit-and-run accidents, he added.

While the closed circuit television cameras can record videos of movement of vehicles, the ANPR cameras will record photographs of vehicles in which the registration number will be clearly visible. If details of black-listed vehicles are stored in the database, the system will alert the police immediately upon capturing the number plate as and when the suspected vehicle crosses the point.

These cameras would also detect vehicles with no number plates and raise an alarm.

As many as 25 cameras have been installed at 12 city check posts and a few important places in the city like Albert Victor bridge. Very soon, all the city check posts, important intersections with automatic traffic signals and bridges would be covered to give a technological boost in crime prevention, Mr. Sinha said.

The police plan to integrate all these cameras and make the database accessible at the City Police Office for effective usage and monitoring.

Deputy Commissioners of Police R. Shiva Prasad (Law and Order); K. Palanikumar (Crime); K. Sugumaran (Traffic); and M. Baskar (Headquarters), and Assistant Commissioners were present.