The newly opened Keeladi Archaeological Museum in Sivaganga district which is located near the archaeological site has instantly become popular with the public. According to the officials of the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology, the number of people visiting the museum has increased everyday.

As soon as visitors enter the museum, they get to see a large sized map of the archaeological sites in Tamil Nadu. The visitors also get to view a 15 minute short film on the significance and importance of the archaeological sites. Following the short film, the visitors are led into various blocks displaying artefacts under the categories: Keeladi and Madurai, agrarian and water management, ceramic industry, weaving and iron industry, sea trade and lifestyle.

The artefacts on display include terracotta figurines, carnelian beads, copper coins, ivory dice, ceramic and iron artefacts. This proved that Keeladi was an urban settlement and it also established that there were trade activities between the Romans and the Tamils, said the officials from the State Department of Archaeology.

The State Department of Archaeology Commissioner (full additional charge) R. Sivanantham who is also the Director of Keeladi Archaeological excavations said that there has been good footfall since the inauguration of the museum.

On weekdays over 2,000 people visit the museum and on weekends the number is more than double with over 5,000 people visiting the museum. At least 700 students visit the museum on weekdays and on weekends over 2,000 students visit the museum, he said.

Around 80 % of the artefacts unearthed at the Keeladi archaeological site has been kept on display at the museum, he said. The museum has become popular with the visitors, not just from nearby places but also from across the country and even from abroad.

The artefacts at the museum throw light on the lifestyle of ancient Tamils and their activities. Children should learn about the rich history. Schools and colleges should compulsorily bring their students to the museum, said S.S. Loganathan and K. Nataraj of Tiruppur who visited the museum with their friends.

While the books teach you about the significance of the archaeological excavations at Keeladi, the museum brings them to life. People understand and learn more about the significance of Keeladi through the artefacts on display, said P. Palpandi from Bodinayakanur.

The museum was built at a cost of ₹18.43 crore by the Heritage wing of the Public Works Department and is located around 12 kms from Madurai city. Over 15,000 artefacts that were unearthed at the Keeladi archaeological site are on display at the museum.