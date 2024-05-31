ADVERTISEMENT

Number of tourists visiting Vivekananda Rock Memorial remains low

Updated - May 31, 2024 08:23 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 08:10 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Tourists were allowed to enter the Vivekananda Rock Memorial on Friday without bags and cameras. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

On Friday, despite the opening of Vivekananda Rock Memorial to tourists, the anticipated influx remained minimal due to stringent security measures surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing meditation session.

Initially, access to the memorial was restricted since Thursday afternoon, prompting discontent among visitors, especially those from North India. However, following vociferous complaints, tourists were permitted entry on Friday upon presenting their Aadhaar cards, including E-Aadhaar, at Poompuhar Shipping Corporation’s ticket counter.

Upon arrival, visitors underwent thorough security checks by police personnel, relinquishing their bags and cameras while retaining mobile phones, albeit instructed to switch them off during the boat ride. Subsequent screenings occurred upon disembarking, with Aadhaar cards reconfirmed and details recorded alongside boat ticket numbers. While public access extended to designated areas such as the ‘Sreepaadha mandapam’ and Vivekananda statue hall, the meditation hall remained off limits, patrolled by the Special Protection Group personnel.

Although tourists were advised to refrain from using mobile phones within the memorial, the enforcement faltered, allowing photography within the Vivekananda statue hall. Yet, relaxation around the ‘Sreepaadha mandapam’ was curtailed, depriving visitors of their customary seaside reprieve.

Upon conclusion, meticulous exit procedures were enforced, requiring re-verification of Aadhaar and ticket details to ensure the departure of each visitor. Consequently, these elaborate protocols resulted in a marked decrease in footfall at the memorial on Friday, as reported by sources at the Poompuhar Shipping Corporation jetty.

