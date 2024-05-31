GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Number of tourists visiting Vivekananda Rock Memorial remains low

Updated - May 31, 2024 08:23 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 08:10 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Tourists were allowed to enter the Vivekananda Rock Memorial on Friday without bags and cameras.

Tourists were allowed to enter the Vivekananda Rock Memorial on Friday without bags and cameras. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

On Friday, despite the opening of Vivekananda Rock Memorial to tourists, the anticipated influx remained minimal due to stringent security measures surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing meditation session.

Initially, access to the memorial was restricted since Thursday afternoon, prompting discontent among visitors, especially those from North India. However, following vociferous complaints, tourists were permitted entry on Friday upon presenting their Aadhaar cards, including E-Aadhaar, at Poompuhar Shipping Corporation’s ticket counter.

Upon arrival, visitors underwent thorough security checks by police personnel, relinquishing their bags and cameras while retaining mobile phones, albeit instructed to switch them off during the boat ride. Subsequent screenings occurred upon disembarking, with Aadhaar cards reconfirmed and details recorded alongside boat ticket numbers. While public access extended to designated areas such as the ‘Sreepaadha mandapam’ and Vivekananda statue hall, the meditation hall remained off limits, patrolled by the Special Protection Group personnel.

Although tourists were advised to refrain from using mobile phones within the memorial, the enforcement faltered, allowing photography within the Vivekananda statue hall. Yet, relaxation around the ‘Sreepaadha mandapam’ was curtailed, depriving visitors of their customary seaside reprieve.

Upon conclusion, meticulous exit procedures were enforced, requiring re-verification of Aadhaar and ticket details to ensure the departure of each visitor. Consequently, these elaborate protocols resulted in a marked decrease in footfall at the memorial on Friday, as reported by sources at the Poompuhar Shipping Corporation jetty.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.