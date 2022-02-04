Number of total nominations stands at 2,347 as filing comes to a close

338 sensitive booths identified in Madurai; 127 of them to be monitored through web streaming

With filing of nominations coming to a close on Friday, officials said a total of 2,347 papers had been received for 322 wards — 100 wards in Madurai Corporation, 78 wards in Melur, Usilampatti and Tirumangalam municipalities and 144 wards in nine town panchayats — in the district.

Presiding over a review meeting on poll preparedness, Poll Observer for Madurai A.K. Kamal Kishore said the State Election Commission had prepared comprehensive guidelines for the conduct of urban local bodies election. Taking stock of the law and order situation, he said with COVID-19 pandemic prevailing, the SOP had to be strictly adhered to on the polling date.

Madurai Collector and District Election Officer Aneesh Sekhar said 338 of the 1,615 polling stations in the district were identified as sensitive. While 127 of the sensitive polling stations would be monitored through web streaming, 211 would have micro observers.

Twelve flying squads had been deployed and the public could contact 1800-425-7861 toll-free assistance to lodge complaints or make suggestions.

The district had drawn 13 poll officers, 39 assistant poll officers and 7,760 polling staff. Dr. Sekhar said there were nine counting centres.

Senior officials, including Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, and Deputy Commissioners of Police Rajasekar and Thangadurai, and those from the Corporation and Revenue department attended the meeting.

According to a press release, 1,122 nominations had been filed for elections in Madurai Corporation. For the three muncipalities, 482 nominations had been received. A total of 743 nominations had been filed for elections to wards in Alanganallur, A. Vallalapatti, Elumalai, Palamedu, Paravai, Peraiyur, Sholvandan, T. Kallupatti and Vadipatti town panchayats, the release added.