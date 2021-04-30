Number of RT-PCR tests doubled

Samples being lifted from residents for RT-PCR test at a fever camp in Madurai on Friday.

‘Move to identify the prevalence of infection among the public’

Madurai

The district health department has nearly doubled the number of RT-PCR tests conducted in the district to 10,000, in the wake of rising COVID-19 positive cases in the district.

The data obtained from the health department showed that until April 21, the district was conducting an average of 5,000 PT-PCR tests every day. The number of tests taken every day was gradually increased and on Thursday a total of 10,279 tests were conducted.

Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar said that on April 28 the district's positivity rate stood at 6.6. The average positivity rate in the district in the last seven days is at 8.6.

Around 275 fever camps are conducted across the district every day through mobile and static clinics in rural and urban areas.

"The main aim behind increasing the number of tests conducted in the district was to identify the prevalence of infection among the public. Also, by identifying more number of positive patients, we can ensure that they are given appropriate treatment at the earliest," said Dr. Arjun Kumar.

City Health Officer of Madurai Corporation P. Kumaraguruparan said that earlier the civic body was taking around 2,000 tests every day. Currently, the number of tests conducted has been increased by three times. "For every positive patient, we are tracing and taking samples from around 30 of their contacts," he said.

He urged the public to cooperate with the officials and get themselves tested in case they display any symptoms of COVID-19. "If the public cooperate with the officials by following the COVID-19 safety precautions strictly for the next 15 days, then it will help to break the chain of coronavirus infection," he added. Administering COVID-19 vaccination was an important precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, he said.

Dr. Kumaraguruparan also pointed out that unlike last year, there are not many positive cases reported in densely populated areas like Sellur, Thideer Nagar and Aruldosspuram.