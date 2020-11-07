Number of positive cases crosses 19,000 mark in Madurai

Madurai

07 November 2020 21:27 IST

Madurai recorded 39 new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 19,016. A total of 30 persons got discharged and active cases were at 412. There was one death recorded on Saturday, taking the district’s death toll to 424.

Virudhunagar district recorded 14 new cases that took the total number of positive cases to 15,553. However, after 16 patients were discharged, the number of total patients discharged till date has gone up to 15,242. The death toll remains at 222 and the number of active cases stood at 89.

Theni saw 10 new cases taking the tally to 16,333. There were 19 discharges from hospitals.

In Dindigul, the number of new cases stood at 17 and the total tally moved to 9,916. The hospitals discharged 18 patients after treatment.

In Ramanathapuram, there were 11 fresh cases and the total tally moved to 6,077. The hospitals discharged eight patients.

In Sivaganga, the number of new cases was 33 taking the tally to 6,013. There were 17 discharges from hospitals.

Southern region

While 110 new COVID-19 cases were admitted to hospitals in the southern districts on Saturday, 93 patients were discharged.

In Kanniyakumari, 39 patients were admitted to hospitals that took the district’s infection tally to 15,188. While 249 patients are undergoing treatment in the hospitals, 37 persons were discharged. The district’s fatality stands at 247.

Tirunelveli added 34 new cases on Saturday with 237 active cases even as the infection tally stood at 14,398. Four patients were discharged from hospitals. The district has so far lost 208 patients to COVID-19.

Thoothukudi lost a patient to the viral infection on Saturday and the number of fatalities stood at 133. There were 31 new cases even as 45 patients were discharged from hospitals. The district’s total infection tally moved up to 15,294.

Tenkasi, which has the lowest infection tally of 7,882 among the southern districts, saw six new patients on Saturday thuse there were 62 active patients while seven persons were discharged from hospitals. The district has so far lost 155 persons to COVID-19.