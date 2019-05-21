Number of ooranis shrunk from 90 to 21, says study

Ooranis (ponds), formerly used by residents for domestic use, agriculture and as drinking water sources, have drastically shrunk from 90 to 21 in the Corporation limits, according to a survey by the Centre for Urban Water Resource (CURE) at the Water Knowledge Centre of DHAN Foundation.

The organisation looked at data available on four ooranis - Thasi oorani, Sokkaayi oorani, Kaluvadiyan oorani and Karuppayoorani - to assess their current condition. S. Elamugil, a member of CURE, says the number of ooranis had shrunk because the local body has moved towards centralisation. “For drinking water needs, people have shifted from ooranis to integrated river water projects, packaged drinking water, and reverse osmosis filtered groundwater,” he says.

Moreover the ooranis are poorly maintained, he says. The Kaluvadiyan oorani, located besides Kaluvadiyan Kamatchi Temple in Chintamani, for instance, is infested with reeds, besides serving as a garbge dump. Since the oorani was filled with sewage water in October last year, the nearby areas were inundated when rains lashed the city. Water logging led to spread of water-borne diseases.

“It reflects that people prefer dumping their waste in waterbodies whenever local body fails to implement waste management plans for them,” the findings reveal.

According to the study, the ooranis receive water not only from their catchment areas but also from irrigation tanks near them. In many areas, including the Ayyachi oorani in Kodikulam, Senti oorani in Alathur and Sokkayee oorani in Gajendrapuram, ponds have lost their feeder channels as they are infested with juliflora.

Another problem is that ooranis have been converted into public infrastructure such as healthcare centres, veterinary hospital, parks, schools and panchayat offices. “It shows that government sees waterbodies as one of the ‘poramboke’ (waste) land and the local communities prioritise the amenities and services over waterbodies’ conservation,” the study reads. Some examples include two ponds in Mela Anuppanadi area which are now a primary health centre and a government school. Animals and birds dependent on the ecosystem are also affected by the lack of natural urban water resources. The study recommends creating policies to declare urban ooranis as ‘wetlands.’ It also states that demarcating, evicting encroachments and fencing ooranis as per survey records will protect the spaces. The formation of localised ‘Oorani wetland conservation council’ and installing decentralised waste management technologies for sewage-fed ooranis may help the cause as well, the study says.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan says the local body is attempting to protect ooranis whereever possible and attempting restoration.