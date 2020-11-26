Number of COVID-19 cases on a downward trend

Madurai recorded 33 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, taking the total number in the district to 19,615. A total of 24 persons got discharged and active cases stood at 220. One death was recorded, increasing the district’s death toll to 438.

Virudhunagar recorded 22 fresh positive cases and 25 patients got discharged. With this the total number of positive cases rose to 15,841 and the number of discharged patients, till date, increased to 15,549. The death toll remained at 226 and number of active cases stood at 66.

Theni saw 13 new cases and the total tally moved to 16,557. There were seven discharges from hospitals.

Thoothukudi recorded 19 cases taking the tally to 15,622. The hospitals discharged 12 patients after treatment.

Kanniyakumari district saw 11 new cases and the total tally stood at 15,612. There were 21 discharges from hospitals on a single day.

Tirunelveli had 17 new cases taking the tally to 14,765. There were 19 discharges from hospitals.

Dindigul recorded 43 new cases and the total tally stood at 10,201. There were 13 discharges from hospitals.

Tenkasi saw 11 new cases with which the tally moved to 8,033. The hospitals discharged two patients.

Sivaganga reported 10 new cases and the tally stood at 6,268. Eleven patients were discharged after treatment.

Ramanathapuram recorded two cases and the total tally stood at 6,188. The hospitals discharged four patients after treatment.