Number of cases crosses 8,000 mark in Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari

Constant fall in fresh cases in Thoothukudi; Theni reports 287 cases

While the total number of COVID-19 cases in Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts has crossed the 8,000 mark, the number of fresh cases in Thoothukudi district, which has crossed the 10,000 mark, is constantly coming down.

With 176 new cases registered on Thursday, Tirunelveli has marked 8,048 positive cases and 1,358 active cases. There were 125 discharges.

Kanniyakumari had 123 fresh cases, which took its tally to 8,091 with 1,505 active cases. Forty-three people were discharged from hospitals.

After a lull, Tenkasi recorded 132 cases to have a tally of 4,355. After 66 people were discharged on Thursday, the district has 1,072 active cases.

Thoothukudi reported 82 fresh cases with which its overall case count rose to 10,293. After the discharge of 210 people, the district now has 658 active cases.

Theni registered 287 fresh cases, which raised its tally to 11,009. There were 387 discharges.

Dindigul added 137 more cases on Thursday, with which its case count rose to 5,303. A total of 103 people were discharged.

Ramanathapuram recorded 50 fresh cases to have a tally of 4,199. Thirty-five people were discharged.

Sivaganga reported 48 fresh cases, and its tally moved up to 3,593. There were nine discharges in the district.

Virudhunagar recorded 147 new cases, which took the total number of positive cases to 11,791. With 108 people having been discharged on Thursday, the number of active cases is 916. The death toll in the district stands at 162.

In Madurai, 89 new cases were recorded, with which its tally touched 13,149. A total of 105 persons were discharged on Thursday, and the number of active cases is 1,054.

One death was recorded, and the district’s toll stands at 330.