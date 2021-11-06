Number of beggars gone up in Tamil Nadu: HC

Madurai

06 November 2021 19:22 IST

Considering the fact that despite begging being an offence, people were begging and using children as a shield, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has asked the State government to take steps and ensure that the Beggars Rehabilitation Scheme and the Prevention of Begging Act are implemented in the strict sense.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that the right to life and to live with dignity was guaranteed under the Constitution. Therefore, it is the duty of the State to ensure that all its citizens live with dignity in the State. The government shall pay more attention to this aspect and shall allot a particular department to ensure the implementation, the judge said.

Begging is an offence as per the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Begging Act, 1945 and whoever is found begging shall be punishable up to six months. It was enacted to prevent begging. Even though begging is termed an offence, it has not been curtailed effectively. A large number of people are involved and can be seen at various places, the court said.

Further, the court observed that the government is spending huge money on various welfare schemes. Social security schemes were being implemented by the Centre and the State. A work guarantee scheme under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme was being implemented. But, the number of beggars in the State has increased.

The court took note of the fact that the Government Care Camp in Melpakkam near Chennai, a one of its kind home for beggars which was opened with a view to preventing begging and to rehabilitating beggars, was in a dilapidated condition. Since 2016, there was no conviction and no one was accommodated at the camp.

The court was hearing a bail petition filed by R. Pandiyan of Tiruchi. It was said that he had kidnapped a child he knew and indulged in begging. The child was rescued. Taking note of the fact that he was in judicial custody for over 100 days and no final report was filed, the court granted him bail.