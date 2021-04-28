Number of active patients comes down in Virudhunagar

28 April 2021 19:33 IST

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district saw a decrease in the number of active cases for the first time in April, after 208 discharges were recorded against the 154 fresh cases on Wednesday.

However, the number of deaths in the district has increased to 240 after a 34-year-old woman died of COVID at Tirunelveli Medical College hospital on April 27. The woman was admitted to the hospital on April 22. She died due to COVID pneumonia and acute respiratory failure.

Meanwhile, a team of CPI (M) office-bearers inspected the treatment being given for COVID patients at Rajapalayam Government Hospital.

Party town secretary B. Mariappan said that 32 COVID patients were getting treatment and on average 10 patients were admitted each day. The swab test was being done on 60 to 80 patients each day and CT scan on 50 patients.

The hospital had 64 beds with oxygen facilities and the oxygen stock could last for one week after 21 cylinders were received on Tuesday. The piped oxygen that was provided last year following the first wave of Corona was left incomplete by the contractor and the hospital administration had now completed it, he added.

Though the PACR Government Hospital has increased the number of beds to 120 from 90, the health officials has not increased the number of doctors, nurses and workers. The party wanted the officials to convert this entire hospital a ward for COVID patients. Similarly, a Covid care centre should be set up for the benefit of COVID patients with mild infections.

“Vaccination that was done for 100 persons each day in the last few days could not be done on Wednesday as the stock was sufficient only for 20 persons,” Mr. Mariappan said.

The party cautioned the health officials that the demand for vaccine will increase manifold from May 1, as people from the age of 18 years will come for vaccination.

Similarly, the government should ensure adequate quantity of Remdesivir and vaccines.