Number of active cases show a slight decline

02 October 2020 20:00 IST

Madurai

Madurai district recorded a total of 85 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 16,773. Eighty two persons were discharged and active cases stood at 705. A total of two deaths were recorded on Friday, taking the district’s tally to 391.

Virudhunagar

district on Friday recorded 30 more cases taking the total number of positive cases to 14,476. However, after discharge of 65 more patients, the total number of patients discharged has increased to 14,049. With a death toll of 211, the number of active cases in the district has come down to 216.

Theni

Theni saw 85 new cases and total tally stood at 15,044. The hospitals discharged 71 patients on a single day. The district has 507 active cases and 177 people have died of the virus as on Friday.

Dindigul

Dindigul recorded 45 fresh cases taking the tally to 8,930. There were 59 discharges from the hospital. The district had 392 active cases and 165 had died of the virus till date.

Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram recorded 17 new cases with which the total number of positive cases reported so far stood at 5,568. The hospitals had discharged five patients and 151 active cases were reported. The COVID-19 virus had claimed 119 lives in the district.

Sivaganga

Sivagana had 26 new cases taking the tally to 5,230. The hospitals have discharged 48 patients. The district had 217 active cases and 121 had succumbed to the virus, according to the State medical bulletin.

Tirunelveli

After adding 90 new cases, Kanniyakumari district’s tally moved up to 12,917 and the number of active cases rose to 789 even as 118 patients were discharged. As the district lost one more patient to COVID-19, Kanniyakumari has so far witnessed 224 deaths due to the viral infection.

With 78 new cases, Tirunelveli’s tally increased to 12,882 and its number of active cases rose to 866 even as 114 patients were discharged.

Thoothukudi recorded 45 fresh cases on Friday which took up the tally to 13,567 and put the number of active cases at 517. On getting cured, 74 patients were discharged from the hospitals.

Tenkasi’s tally rose to 7,411 with the addition of 35 fresh cases on Friday. After 42 patients were discharged from hospitals, 392 persons are undergoing treatment. The district also lost a patient which took the fatality to 140.