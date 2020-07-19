Number of active cases crosses 2,000 mark in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR/MADURAI

The number of active COVID-19 cases went past the 2,000-mark to reach 2,071 in Virudhunagar with the addition of 265 fresh cases on Sunday. The total number of positive cases in the district rose to 3,393.

The death toll in the district rose to 27 with the death of a 62-year-old man with diabetes mellitus admitted to a private hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Madurai’s Sunday tally was 206 and overall tally rose to 8,251. All the fresh cases were indigenous. A total of 65 patients were discharged from various COVID-19 treatment facilities.

The district’s death toll is 155 as eight people succumbed to the virus on Sunday. The district has 3,273 active cases.

There were 151 new cases in Thoothukudi, which pushed district’s case count to 3,441. The new cases were from Thoothukudi city, Tiruchendur, Kovilpatti and Sattankulam. The district has so far registered 24 deaths.

A total of 131 new cases were recorded in Kanniyakumari, which has a tally of 2,318 and a toll of 19.

Tirunelveli recorded 103 new cases, which took the the district’s tally to 2,607. The fresh cases were reported mainly from Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli Town, Valliyoor, Cheranmahadevi, Radhapuram and Ambasamudram. The district’s toll is 11.

Tenkasi reported 77 fresh cases with which its tally went up to 1,096. The district has so far registered three deaths.

Theni accounted for 120 fresh cases on Sunday, which took its tally to 2,494. There were two deaths, including one from Chinnamanur. Theni town reported 28 of the fresh cases, Periyakulam 27 cases, Bodinayakkanur 20 cases and Cumbum 17 cases.

Dindigul recorded 139 new cases, which pushed the total number of cases in the district to 1,602. The district has so far registered 22 deaths. The new cases were reported mainly from Dindigul city, Natham, Vedasandur, Batlagundu, Athur, Palani and parts of Kodaikanal hills.

The tally of Ramanathapuram went up to 2,442 with the addition of 126 fresh cases from Ramanathapuram town, Paramakudi, Rameswaram, Tiruvadanai and Keelakarai. The district has registered a toll of 48.

Sivaganga reported 93 new cases to mark a tally of 1,531. The district’s toll stands at 25. The new cases were from Sivaganga town, Singampunari, Karaikudi, Tirupuvanam and Manamadurai.