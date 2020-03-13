Nuanced teletherapy machine for cancer treatment

13 March 2020 20:16 IST

MADURAI

Using a nuanced teletherapy machine, doctors at Harshitha Hospitals here have begun providing radiation therapy for patients.

Director C.N. Ilankumaran, showing the hospital’s new machine Bhabhatron 2, said the equipment uses Cobalt 60, a radioactive form of cobalt as its source of radiation. The machine had been made in India and installed at a cost of ₹ 8 crore, he said.

“It reduces the treatment time and the cost significantly and targeted treatment of cancerous cells is possible,” he said.

“While radiotherapy is usually priced at ₹ 1 lakh, using teletherapy machines cost only ₹ 50,000. The amount of time for treatment has also been reduced from 30 minutes to 10 minutes now,” said P. Rajmane, a senior doctor.

Dr. Ilankumaran said that earlier Cobalt 60 was used for radiotherapy but that was in its two-dimensional form. “With advancement, we can provide three-dimensional treatment which is the need of the hour in today’s times,” he said.

He added that treatment and therapy will be made free for those enrolled under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance programme.