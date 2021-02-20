NTSE today

THOOTHUKUDI

20 February 2021 19:43 IST

Corporation Commissioner Sharanya Ari handed over hall tickets for National Talent Search Examination scheduled for Sunday to 40 Corporation school students here on Saturday.

As students of Class 7 and 8, who crack the NTSE, will get scholarship for four years, they were trained in mathematics, science and social science even during COVID-19 lockdown by a team of teachers hand picked for the purpose. These students, took a series of tests and their attitude and aptitude were tested.

Ms. Sharanya said the students should take the exam confidently and equip themselves with additional qualifications in the areas of their interest to realise their dreams.

Chief Educational Officer Gowri and programme coordinator Sumathi were present.