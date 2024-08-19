NTPL gets national-level water conservation award

NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited (NTPL) has been awarded the prestigious ‘The GEEF Global WaterTech Award 2024’ during the Global WaterTech Summit 2024 held at New Delhi recently for its ‘Water Conservation Project of the Year 2024’.

Chief Executive Officer, NTPL, K. Anandaramanujam , along with Executive Engineer – Environment, R. Vidhya Lakshmi received the award from Rakesh Kumar Verma, Additional Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti and Shashi Shekhar, former Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The Global Energy and Environment Foundation (GEEF) recognises the most important achievements in water conservation sector in several categories to honour and reward initiatives in the water, wastewater and desalination sectors on innovation, technology, conservation and sustainable development. The theme of the summit was ‘Innovation for Water and Wastewater Solutions’.

The GEEF acknowledged NTPL’s pivotal role in water management and water conservation initiatives. It highlighted the fact that NTPL is a 100% seawater-based unit, where sea water meets both the domestic, process and cooling water requirements. Seawater also caters to the needs of the NTPL Housing Colony, the residential area for all NTPL employees.

The humongous water required for a power plant is met solely through seawater and subsequent processing of the same via a desalination plant. Hence, NTPL has helped conserve substantial volume of freshwater sources in the area of Thoothukudi.

Beyond the fence, NTPL has also carried out many Corporate Social Responsiblity activities for water conservation in Thoothukudi district like the desilting of lakes, revival of water bodies and various conservation activities in the Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve (GoMMBR).

NTPL, since its commissioning in 2015, has played a vital role in water and environmental conservation measures in the district. When the drinking water supply was paralyzed during the 2023 floods, NTPL’s desalination plant catered to the water needs in times of emergency, an official statement said.

