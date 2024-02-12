NTPL contract workers seek implementation of labour welfare agreements

February 12, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Contract workers of Neyveli Tamil Nadu Thermal Power Limited submitted a petition to District Collector G. Lakshmipathi on Monday seeking his intervention to implement the agreements reached earlier between them and the NTPL management pertaining to the welfare of the workers.

The petitioners said the Neyveli Lignite Corporation and the Tamil Nadu Government have jointly established 1,000 MW thermal power station, Neyveli Tamil Nadu Thermal Power Limited (NTPL), near harbor estate and the 85% of the power being generated in this power station is being supplied to Tamil Nadu. Of the 1,125 persons working with this thermal power station, only 125 are permanent employees while the remaining 1,000 workers are contract labourers being hired through outsourcing agencies.

Even though the contract workers’ grievances like minimum wages, basic wages for various works, basic facilities to be created at the workplace, holidays etc. were settled through tripartite talks in the presence of Regional Labour Commissioner, Madurai, the NTPL management preferred an appeal in the Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench against these decisions.

Since this appeal triggered strike on February 23, 2023, the NTPL management held talks with the representatives of the protesting contract labourers in the presence of Regional Commissioner for Labour, Madurai. The NTPL management, during these talks, agreed to give ₹ 82 a day towards house rent allowance, travelling allowance, food allowance, washing allowance etc.

The NTPL management also agreed to introduce medical insurance scheme for the contract labourers and their families.

“However, the NTPL management is yet to implement this agreement. Meanwhile, the Court directed the NTPL management to give ₹ 100 day as interim relief. But, the NTPL management is yet to honour any of these directions. Hence, the Collector should take due action against the NTPL management for implementing the court’s instructions,” said S. Appadurai, secretary of CITU’s NTPL branch.

‘Take action’

A group of residents from Mela Arasadi submitted a petition seeking action against their village panchayat president for allegedly supplying drinking water illegally to a residential layout. The petitioners alleged that their panchayat president J. Rohini Raj, who had failed to fulfill the basic amenities in the villages under the Mela Arasadi panchayat, had sunk deep borewell near the Mela Arasadi tank for supplying water to a residential layout.

Even as the badly damaged tank supplying drinking water to the residents is badly in need of repairing, she had spent huge sum of money for supplying drinking water to an upcoming residential layout.

“Moreover, the gram sabha meetings are not conducted properly in Mela Arasadi panchayat with the connivance of Regional Deputy Block Development Officer. Hence, the Collector should order a probe and ensure proper functioning of the village panchayat,” said K. Shanmuganathan, one of the signatories of the petition.

Norms flayed

Members of Motor Vehicle Consultant Welfare Association submitted a petition condemning the new “unrealistic norms” introduced by the Transport Department.

“Since the norms introduced by the government are creating a lot of troubles for the motor vehicle consultants and causing undue delay, these unrealistic norms relating to hire purchase clearance, hire purchase endorsement, fitness certificate, permit renewal, surrender etc. should be withdrawn. Instead, the old system should be followed for the benefit of all concerned,” said R. Kannan, State vice-president of the association.

