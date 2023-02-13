ADVERTISEMENT

NTPL contract workers begin indefinite strike

February 13, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Casual labourers of National Thermal Power Corporation’s power generation units here commenced an indefinite strike on Monday demanding the withdrawal of cases registers against them.

Recently, over a thousand contract labourers working with the NTPC’s 2 X 500 MW units, which have been jointly promoted by the State and the Centre. The contract labourers demanded implementation of social security schemes like deduction of EPF and ESI contributions and protested recently seeking for the management to make their jobs permanent.

They also demanded for a fixed salary structure to be formed for the workers of Neyveli Lignite Corporation. Following the recent agitation, police registered case against those who led the protest.

Demanding the withdrawal of the cases filed against those who led the agitaion and the fulfilling of their demands, over 800 workers affiliated to CITU commenced indefinite strike on Monday. When the protestors staged demonstration in front of the NTPL units, police were deployed. No talks were held.

