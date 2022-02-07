‘NTK was not invited to all party meeting’

SIVAGANGA

07 February 2022 21:24 IST

The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party coordinator Seeman has demanded an answer from the Tamil Nadu government and Chief Minister for not extending an invitation to the NTK to participate in the all-party meet held in Chennai to discuss the NEET.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said that when the NTK was the third largest party in Tamil Nadu, next to the DMK and AIADMK, it was baffling to understand the reasons for not giving an invitation to the party. “When the party has in the recent polls stood third, the government’s neglect was condemnable. Our views on the NEET was equally important, as we have more knowledge about the sufferings of the youth,” he charged.

To a query, he said that even those students, who had successfully passed out in the NEET, were told to remit capitation in TN by some private medical colleges. He demanded the Minister for Health and Family Welfare to explain on this issue.

The NTK, he said, would emerge victorious in many of the wards in Corporation, Municipality and Town Panchayats. “If you (people) want a change, vote for the NTK... We (NTK) will not align with either the AIADMK or the DMK as it will topple them,” he cautioned the voters and appealed to them to think about it.

On another question, he challenged the BJP if they could poll one vote more than the NTK in the ensuing Parliamentary polls in 2024.

Earlier, Mr Seeman introduced the party’s candidates for Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts.