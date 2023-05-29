May 29, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Demanding the shifting of three liquor shops situated close to educational institutions and places of worship as it caused untold hardships to students and the devotees, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Naam Thamizhar Katchi submitted separate petitions to District Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday.

In his petition, BJP functionary R. Kasilingam cited the liquor shop on VVD Main Road (on 5th Street of Tooveypuram).

“Since drunkards cause problems everyday for the children and their parents going to the nearby private school, the district administration should relocate the liquor shop to some other place. If the government thinks that the revenue it gets through this liquor shop is more important than the children and their parents and the liquor shop cannot be shifted, the permission given to the school should be cancelled so that these vulnerable targets will not cross this danger zone anymore,” Mr. Kasilingam said.

In his petition NTK’s Thoothukudi East union secretary M. Antony Little Raj sought the shifting of two liquor shops situated on the Thalamuthu Nagar Main Road under Maappillaiyoorani village panchayat. “Since two schools and good number of places of worship are situated near these liquor shops, both the shops should be shifted to some other place, considering the safety of the students and the devotees,” Mr. Antony said.

District secretary of Hindu Makkal Katchi M. Veera Murugan and the party cadre submitted a petition seeking permission to tap toddy and sell it through the the liquor shops by converting it into ‘toddy shops’ until total prohibition was clamped in Tamil Nadu.

“If the palmyra and coconut climbers are allowed to tap toddy, it will give them increased revenue while the toddy will not harm the consumers much like the Indian-made foreign liquor,” Mr. Veera Murugan said.

A group of people from Maanaadu Thandupaththu near Thoothukudi submitted a petition seeking action against an individual who was claiming ownership of a portion of the compound wall of Government Adi Dravida Welfare Middle School in their village and the adjoining empty land.