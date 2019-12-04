NSS volunteers find ‘anandham’ in cleaning police quarters

Volunteers of National Social Service of The American College on Tuesday took up mass cleaning activity at the police quarters on Armed Reserve ground premises as part of Anandam, an initiative to promote holistic development of family members of police personnel.

The initiative is implemented by the city police in association with M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation as an extension of police well-being programme.

Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham, inspected the work of the students.

Addressing the students, DCP (Headquarters) Baskaran said the students of American College could make use of the ground as a token of reciprocation of the city police.

Veteran psychiatrist C. Ramasubramanian said the programme had aimed at physical, mental and environmental improvement of the family members of police personnel. After a first round of survey, it was found out that the environment at the quarters was not conducive for happy living. “The students will clean the environment to give it a good look.”

Augustus Julian, Head of the Department of Social Work, said the students would interact with family members of police personnel and try to provide need-based help. “In the initial phase, the students will help the children in their education and also provide them psychological support.”

Parents complained that the children were addicted to television and mobile phones. “We are planning to provide them other activity thatwill entertain the children in a healthy way,” said Rohini, assistant professor.

Weekly programmes were being formulated to keep the family members engaged, she added.

Dr. Ramasubramanian said the women would be provided with skill development that could help them in revenue generation. “We are exploring the possibility of skills that could also fill the gap of the needs in the quarters.”

The outcome of the initiative would be studied at the end of one year. Its success could be replicated across the State, he added.